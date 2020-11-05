Robbers target another MacArthur Drive business, APD searching for suspects
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business in the 0 block of MacArthur Drive.
It happened Wednesday night.
In a news release from APD said two suspects armed with a weapon went into the business and demanded money.
The suspect reportedly left the scene with money from the register and a handgun taken from the business.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information, contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.
