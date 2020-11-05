Robbers target another MacArthur Drive business, APD searching for suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business in the 0 block of MacArthur Drive.

It happened Wednesday night.

In a news release from APD said two suspects armed with a weapon went into the business and demanded money.

The suspect reportedly left the scene with money from the register and a handgun taken from the business.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

