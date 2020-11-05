Advertisement

Robbers target another MacArthur Drive business, APD searching for suspects

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business in the 0 block of MacArthur Drive.

It happened Wednesday night.

In a news release from APD said two suspects armed with a weapon went into the business and demanded money.

The suspect reportedly left the scene with money from the register and a handgun taken from the business.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Will Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions expire Friday?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions expire Friday?

News

Pledge Kids 11/05/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pledge Kids 11/05/2020

News

Lunch Kids 11/05/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lunch Kids 11/05/2020

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tyler tells us that Thursday is another outdoors day! Changes are on the way for us for the upcoming weekend.

Latest News

News

Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother

Updated: 10 hours ago
Goldonna Police Chief arrested after alleged child abuse investigation.

News

RPSB presents average senior ACT scores

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
RPSB presents the 2019-2020 average senior ACT scores.

News

No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse is here to serve Cenla

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse provides food, clothing, counseling and spiritual support.

News

No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse is here to serve Cenla

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
No Limit 4 Recovery Clubhouse provides food, clothing, counseling and spiritual support.

News

Lance Harris discusses upcoming runoff with Luke Letlow

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Two Republicans made the runoff for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District. Luke Letlow and Alexandria State Rep. Lance Harris will go head to head this December to fill Rep. Ralph Abraham's seat.

News

Congressman Johnson re-elected for 4th Congressional District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
From last night's election, Congressman Mike Johnson won re-election soundly for the 4th Congressional District.