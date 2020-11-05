Advertisement

RPSB presents average senior ACT scores

Schools working to improve average scores
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Some concern has been voiced over average ACT scores from the 2019-2020 school year.

The Rapides Parish School Board discussed these scores during an October meeting and again during their November board meeting. Average scores for the 11 high schools in the district were presented, along with scores from prior school years dating back to the 2016-2017 period. The presentation showed a decreasing score trend over the last four years and that was concerning to some.

Average ACT score report for schools in Rapides Parish.
Average ACT score report for schools in Rapides Parish.(KALB/Rapides Parish School Board)

Jonathan Garrett, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, says that some things have been put in place this school year to work on improving scores. However, he wants to remind everyone that a test like the ACT isn’t something that can just be easily “tweaked” here and there to improve chances of success. Instead, it’s something that needs to be prepared for early on and that preparation needs to be consistent.

“I do know based on the things that they’ve implemented so far this year...I do feel like we’re going to see an improvement and it’s going to lead to more of our kids getting an opportunity,” said Garrett.

He also says that students should aim to start taking the ACT by at least their sophomore year of high school. The state has provided funding for students to take the test, so they don’t have to pay each time it’s taken.

Based on average scores from the previous school year, Rapides Parish ranked 16th in the state out of 71 total districts. The district average was 18.9 and Buckeye High School received a 20.7, the highest average of schools in the Parish.

RPSB presents average senior ACT scores

