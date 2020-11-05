Tigers leaning on senior leadership in home stretch of season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Tigers are tied for third with Block in Class 1A District three with a 1-1 record. Now, they’re hoping their senior leadership can help them a the end of the regular season narrow’s down.

“I met with the seniors this morning and talked to them,” Head Coach Brian Williams said. “They are ready to put the loss to Logansport behind them because they know they have to keep the young ones heads still in it. They will be very important in these last three weeks.”

This Friday, Nov 6, the Tigers will host Block for a chance to earn another win in their district win column.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.