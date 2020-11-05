Advertisement

University Academy cancels game vs Johnson Bayou for COVID

The reigning Division V State Champs in the University Academy girl’s basketball program, were looking to kick the season off right against Johnson Bayou, however, COVID had other plans.
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The reigning Division V State Champs in the University Academy girl’s basketball program, were looking to kick the season off right against Johnson Bayou, however, COVID had other plans.

According to University Academy’s girl’s basketball head coach, Craig Whittington, one or more Johnson Bayou players tested positive for the virus.

The Lady Lions will now open their season at home against Plainview Tuesday Nov. 9 at 6:00 pm.

