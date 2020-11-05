University Academy cancels game vs Johnson Bayou for COVID

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The reigning Division V State Champs in the University Academy girl’s basketball program, were looking to kick the season off right against Johnson Bayou, however, COVID had other plans.

According to University Academy’s girl’s basketball head coach, Craig Whittington, one or more Johnson Bayou players tested positive for the virus.

The Lady Lions will now open their season at home against Plainview Tuesday Nov. 9 at 6:00 pm.

