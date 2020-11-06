Abbeville mother faces charge after minor son arrested again

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mother is facing charges after her son, who was under a court-ordered safety plan due to a shooting incident, was found to once again be involved in a shooting.

Abbeville police in a news release, said Lakesha Levy, 35, of Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony improper supervision of a minor by a parent. It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The Advertiser reports Levy is the parent of a juvenile who has an ankle monitor due to a recent shooting incident.

While being monitored, police said the juvenile was found to once again be involved in a shooting.

