Addressing the rise in armed robberies on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There have been four armed robberies on local businesses along MacArthur Drive in Alexandria over the last two weeks. The recent spike has caused concern not only for Alexandria city officials but local business owners as well.

Aaron Atwood, the owner of Atwood’s Bakery, said that these armed robberies are worrisome not only for his business but for his customers and employees as well.

“It’s always concerning, and it’s actually more about our customers and our employees because we want people to be safe. Whenever any crime happens, it’s more about the people than it is about the money and the product. It’s about our customers coming out on a daily basis and them feeling safe as well as our employees feeling safe coming to and leaving work at the end of the day,” Atwood said.

Other businesses along MacArthur Drive, including Ewing Pool and Spa and Brown’s Furniture Showplace, declined to be interviewed. Several members of the Alexandria City Council, whose district has been affected by the recent armed robberies, spoke about the alarming spike.

District 5 City Councilman Chuck Fowler said, “I don’t have a particular reason in mind on what’s causing it. It’s probably crimes of opportunity. We need to be careful and vigilant that people are doing stuff like that.”

Harry Silver, the Alexandria City Councilman for District 4, added, “What we can do is double up our activity as far as our pursuit attempt and join hands with everyone at the state level to see if we can apprehend this because it has to be terminated.”

Lee Rubin and Chris Chelette, who will compete in a runoff election for the Alexandria City Council At-Large position, also spoke on the rise in armed robberies and how it could affect future businesses.

Rubin said, “It is very alarming and if we don’t get a handle on this, we are going to not only lose existing businesses, but we will get a bad reputation where new businesses will not want to locate in Alexandria because of the crime.”

Chelette is wanting more action to be done to help protect the citizens and businesses not only on MacArthur Drive but throughout the city. Chelette said, “It’s really just to quit fighting amongst ourselves and figure out what we’re going to do as far as fixing problems. Everyone is quick to point out a problem but no one wants to bring solutions to the table and see what we’re going to do about fixing our community and moving it back forward.”

Cpt. Ronney Howard, APD’s Interim Police Chief, gave an official statement on the robberies:

“We are actively investigating the four armed robberies that have occurred recently along the MacArthur Drive business corridor. As this is an active, ongoing police investigation, we can’t go into specific details, but we are aggressively investigating the incidents. We remind all business owners to take proper safety precautions to minimize their risk, especially during early morning openings and late evening closing times. Ensure proper cash handling procedures are in place and report any suspicious activity to police.”

KALB did reach out to Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Interim Chief Howard on the recent armed robberies but were told they are not doing any interviews because it is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding these robberies, please call the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

