Advertisement

Alexandria city offices closed for Veteran’s Day

The City of Alexandria
The City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria offices including Customer Service, City Hall and other departments are closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

ATRANS bus service will be open during normal operating hours.

Garbage pickup will run its regular weekly schedule.

The City of Alexandria offers a heartfelt and sincere “thank you for your service” to all veterans and current military members.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbers target Wilmore’s Food Mart on MacArthur Drive, APD searching for suspects
Addressing the rise in armed robberies on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria
Live: Election 2020 Updates
Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother
Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

Latest News

Brookshire Grocery Co. hosts 39th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive
BECi holds annual contest to send students to Washington, D.C.
Josh Peppers
Pam Jones