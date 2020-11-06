Alexandria city offices closed for Veteran’s Day

The following information has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria offices including Customer Service, City Hall and other departments are closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

ATRANS bus service will be open during normal operating hours.

Garbage pickup will run its regular weekly schedule.

The City of Alexandria offers a heartfelt and sincere “thank you for your service” to all veterans and current military members.

