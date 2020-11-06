Advertisement

Bentley man arrested for battery of police officer, domestic abuse, other charges

Hayden Powell
Hayden Powell(GPSO)
By GPSO
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has bee provided by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - A Bentley man was arrested this week on numerous charges.

Hayden Powell, 20, was charged with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, failure to report an accident, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, taking contraband into a penal institution, second degree battery of a police officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 GPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbers target Wilmore’s Food Mart on MacArthur Drive, APD searching for suspects
Addressing the rise in armed robberies on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria
Live: Election 2020 Updates
Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother
Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

Latest News

BECi holds annual contest to send students to Washington, D.C.
Josh Peppers
Pam Jones
Angie Stewart
Boil advisories for Cenla