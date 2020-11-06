Bentley man arrested for battery of police officer, domestic abuse, other charges

The following information has bee provided by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - A Bentley man was arrested this week on numerous charges.

Hayden Powell, 20, was charged with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, failure to report an accident, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, taking contraband into a penal institution, second degree battery of a police officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

