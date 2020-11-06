Bolton High School honors veterans ahead of Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This year has seen a lot of events canceled because of the pandemic, but people are still finding ways to have them. Bolton High School students found a way to honor those who served with Veterans Day coming up.

The Bolton Band and Cheerleaders performed The Star-Spangled Banner and America The Beautiful on the field on November 5. The Bear’s Air Force Junior ROTC Cadets, color guard, and a Louisiana College choir soloist also joined in. They decided to do this after the Pineville Veterans Affairs Hospital’s annual Veterans Day parade was canceled. But, the hospital asked schools to submit virtual programs so veterans could watch from the hospital.

“I think it’s just amazing that we have the technology that we can be able to include people who aren’t here who might not get the chance to come out and see it and that we can include them in this experience,” Bolton High School CTE teacher Leaann Fisher said. “I love that they can think outside the box enough and know that it’s important enough for people that they put forth the effort to make it happen no matter what they have to do to accomplish that goal.”,

“It means a lot, and we can honor all the veterans that have fought and gone before us. It’s special because they’re one of the reasons that we have freedom today,” said Elizabeth Joseph, Senior Airforce JROTC Cadet Squadron Commander. Her message to the community about Veterans Day is "that we should honor all veterans that have fought for us.”

Bolton High School will send the program to veterans to enjoy on Veterans Day.

