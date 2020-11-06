Buckeye hopeful for first win following Jones’ return

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two weeks passed for the Buckeye Panthers without starting quarterback Gaven Jones. He returned in week three for a battle against Marksville to get his feet wet again. Now, as they walk into week six, the Panthers are hopeful the junior quarterback can help lead them to their first win of the season.

“Anytime you can get one of your better players back, it’s obviously going to help you. We were excited when we realized he would be back,” head coach Jonathon Landry said. "He stepped up and played well for us the other night.”

Jones missed out in weeks three and four due to a strained MCL injury. He rushed for one touchdown in his return against Marksville.

“We were scared he would be out for the entire season because they diagnosed him with an MCL tear,” Landry said. “Thank God it was only a sprain.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.