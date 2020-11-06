FEMA will assist Cenla property owners with repairs in exchange for renting to Hurricane Laura survivors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Property owners in Central Louisiana who have vacant residential rental spaces in need of repairs may receive help from FEMA.

The federal agency has two programs that could give property owners financial assistance to fix properties in exchange for providing temporary housing to those displaced by Hurricane Laura.

“For instance, say they have this property that needs repair or needs improvement, and they really can’t afford to do it. Not only can they get it repaired and improved, but they can also lease it out to survivors,” Hattie Stallworth, FEMA Media Relations Specialist said. "That’s income. That’s a major benefit for someone who is sitting with property they really can’t afford to repair. "

FEMA is looking for potential property management companies in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides and Vernon Parishes.

If you are a property owner or survivor, click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.