Holy Savior Menard High School temporarily goes virtual

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The presence of COVID-19 continues to impact education. Holy Savior Menard High School will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. The decision comes after several COVID-19 cases, but Menard is still moving forward.

Principal Chris Gatlin said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Gatlin, Menard has invested a lot of money into virtual education, so they were prepared when several students had to be quarantined.

“It created a situation that was going to be difficult to provide a quality education because a lot of our kids would be out of school,” Gatlin said.

He says some teachers would have half their students learning virtually and half learning in-person, making it harder for teachers to teach.

“It’s easy to teach one or two kids virtually and have the majority of your class sitting there, but it’s difficult when you have half and half,” Gatlin said. “Because it’s just hard to plan those lessons and pay close attention to everybody in both situations.”

The administration decided it was best to take advantage of their virtual opportunity. Gatlin explained with less than two percent of students testing positive, virtual was also put in place to protect teachers. He’s not calling it an outbreak though.

“People have used the word outbreak,” Gatlin said. “I don’t know that you would call less than two percent of a student body an outbreak, but when you do the contact tracing that’s required by the state, we end up having to send 85 to 90 kids home because a lot of our kids are in athletics and they participate in all that together.”

Menard has also canceled its Friday night football game against Marksville. According to Head Coach Justin Charles, the team will quarantine for two weeks.

“Having to miss two weeks of games and practice and preparation...it’s tough for those kids,” Charles said. “So, I really hate it for my players because they put in the time and effort but most importantly it’s for the safety of the kids and the HSM community and the families that are involved. We got to make sure we take care of them and keep plowing and when the 14 days are up we’re going to come out as fast as we ever came out.”

Charles says the Eagles will return to practice on Wednesday, November 18, just two days before the team’s game with the Avoyelles Mustangs.

“You know anytime you have news like this, there’s a state of hysteria. I’d like everybody just to take a step back and trust that we have the kids' best interest and the teachers' best interest in their mind,” Gatlin said. “We fully anticipate to continue our education process. Our academic standards are very high, and we are focused on creating a high academic standard for the next two weeks as we head into Thanksgiving.”

Gatlin said there are now nine students and one faculty member who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. David Holcombe with the local Louisiana Department of Public Health says that the coronavirus is sporadically increasing in Cenla and gave some suggestions on what parents, students and coaches should do.

“Most of those cases are not acquired at school, most of them are acquired at home or through social activities or through extracurricular activities," Holcombe said. "My recommendation to parents, students and coaches is that we are still surrounded by COVID. It is in the community. It is actually increasing in number. Everyone needs to adhere to masking, social distancing, handwashing and to not engaging in social activities unnecessarily.”

Holcombe said we are still doing pretty well compared to the Midwest because people are following the mask mandate and other protocols.

Relating to COVID-19 cases in schools, Holcombe said, “We’re having sporadic cases that are occurring throughout the region. Sometimes there are several in a team or in a classroom, and so forth. So, it becomes really the principal and the superintendent’s decision. If the number of cases reaches some sort of critical mass that they will suspend classes and go virtual, that is not exactly imposed by the Office of Public Health. That’s a decision made by the principal and the superintendent.”

Holcombe continued, “If a particular school has a number of cases, and this is not just a question of one particular school, this is a regional problem, because we’re having sporadic cases, really, all throughout the region.”

Holcombe said the Office of Public Health is contacted daily about individual cases.

“We will help the superintendent or the principal make decisions about whether we think a class needs to be closed. That will generally revolve around the age of the students with younger kids that are not able to separate or a great number of exposures within a single classroom,” Holcombe said. “We haven’t had a huge number of classes that have had to be suspended. So, a decision on the basis of a particular school, in this case Menard, is a question that they have decided that there are sufficient cases and sufficient inability to social distance...that this is the best thing that they can do.”

Holcombe explained Menard’s school closure is not imposed by the Office of Public Health, because parochial schools do not necessarily fall under the Department of Education and Louisiana Department of Health oversight.

Holcombe supports Menard’s decision, agreeing that it was a positive action.

“It’s certainly disturbing for their class, kids and teachers and everyone to revert back to a virtual classroom. But I think they’re demonstrating that they’re interested in the safety of the students and the safety of their faculty and that they’re willing and able to make this transition. So, I’m certainly not condemning it.”

Regarding a trend in COVID-19 in other schools, Holcombe said, “The trend follows the positivity rates in the community because most of the cases are actually imported by the children from their homes. So, the majority of the cases, perhaps 80% of them that are in students, are coming from the home environment for activities outside of the school besides sports. So, we have seen a rise in the number of cases in Louisiana in general and Central Louisiana, which reflects sort of national and state trends. We are still doing pretty well, especially compared to some of the states in the Midwest.”

He says cases are not going up as high or as fast as in some of these other states.

“This is largely because there has been a statewide mask mandate that some people have not been following completely, but I would say the majority of people are and that there are lots of social activities that have been curtailed. So that has had a beneficial effect of lowering the rate of increase, and this is not what you’re seeing in the Midwest, western states where it’s completely out of control.”

Holcombe said there are a lot of other schools out there that have some COVID-19 cases.

“You know we’ve been going through this every day, and we’ve had lots of teams, sports, coaches and all kinds of circumstances,” Holcombe said. “If the schools follow the rules, if teachers wear their masks, the kids remain separate and they don’t mix up, then when someone becomes positive, you don’t have to quarantine the entire class. You only have to quarantine those that are in close proximity. That keeps you from having to close entire classes in the entire school.”

When it comes to schools making the decision to go virtual, Holcombe said, “What you’re doing is you’re constantly weighing the risks of spreading disease against the benefits of having in-class learning. So, obviously, they have decided that Menard’s case, the risk of transmission is too high, and they’re imposing a stricter solution, which is suspending classes and going virtual.”

He continued, “It’s really hard. This is very hard on the principals, it’s very hard on the teachers and coaches because you know it’s affecting kids' education and their social lives. So, I don’t believe that they took this decision lightly. I’m sure they weighed all the pros and cons.”

