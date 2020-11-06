LSUA receives donation from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

The following information has been provided by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria has received a significant donation from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in the form of ten hospital beds, seven bedside tables, and other hospital patient room furnishings. This equipment will greatly enhance the hands-on learning environment in the Department of Nursing on campus at LSUA.

“Now more than ever, we understand the critical need for nurses right here in CENLA,” said, Linda Rittermeyer, Chief Nursing Officer at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. “Having a higher educational institution like LSUA helps prepare our nurses for the realities of the world awaiting them. This credible training ground is important in ensuring their success after they graduate nursing school. We are proud to partner with LSUA in multiple ways to advance the level of graduates entering the workforce in the near future.”

This equipment will be utilized in a Nursing Skilled Lab training space, which has the capacity to hold twenty students and two professors at a time.

“This is an exciting time for the nursing program at LSUA,” says Dr. Cathy Cormier, RN, Chair, LSUA Department of Nursing. “Due to the generous donation from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital we have been able to enhance the nursing skills lab at LSUA for first-semester clinical nursing students. The nursing program at LSUA is fortunate to have community partners that are so strongly supportive of our mission to prepare future nurses committed to providing safe, quality healthcare to members of the CENLA community.”

