Man arrested after 3-year-old shoots 6-year-old sibling in Ascension Parish

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man is facing multiple charges after his 3-year-old child accidentally shot and wounded a 6-year-old sibling.

Sheriff’s officials in Ascension Parish say the two children were left in a car with a gun while the man went inside a discount store on Oct. 1. The 3-year-old wounded the older child with a pistol before the man returned.

Deputies say the 6-year-old was taken to a hospital by helicopter and is recovering.

A police statement says Arthur Robertson, 31, is charged with improper supervision of a minor and several other offenses. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

