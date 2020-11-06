Marksville’s Mingo leaving early impression in career

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - He’s a face that you’ve seen on the gridiron and on the hardwood. Marksville’s Amyrion Mingo can do it all. Playing two sports has helped him to excel early.

“It’s helped me to get my speed up,” Mingo said. “Lifting weights has become easier than when I first came into this program. It’s just been helping me a lot.”

Mingo is just a freshman, but he’s already made a lasting impression on the Tigers. He’s earned a starting position as wide receiver and as cornerback.

“I just come out here and work hard,” Mingo said. “I don’t like a lot of people catching on me when I’m on defense. On offense, I just try to make the best of the opportunities when it’s thrown to me.”

No moment is too big for Amyrion and everyone around him can see it.

“He enjoys challenges,” head coach JT Dunbar said. “The bigger the moment, the more he’s just going to step up when the lights are on. That’s just the way that he’s been, and he’s only going to continue to get better.”

He shined in the big moment last week against Buckeye. He finished the night with six catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns. He also added an interception, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down.

“Seeing that I’m so young, I get to impress major scouts at my young age, progress every day, and keep getting better,” Mingo said.

For his lights-out performance, he’s this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

