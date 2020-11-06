Men’s SEC basketball schedule released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) released the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule.

LSU men’s basketball is scheduled to play 14 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center including nine Southeastern Conference games the SEC announced on Friday, Nov. 6

Ticket information and capacity policies for the Maravich Center will be announced in the days to come.

LSU will play four home non-conference games in the month of December. Starting Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech, Dec. 16 against the University of New Orleans, Dec. 19 versus North Texas, and Dec. 22 VCU.

The Tigers and Bulldogs were slated to meet in an independently produced game at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana later this month, but that game has been pushed back to early in the 2021-22 season.

LSU and VCU will be playing the second half of a home-and-home series. The teams met last year in Richmond.

LSU is scheduled to play at the Maravich Center on the opening night of SEC play, Tuesday, Dec. 29, against Texas A&M.

On January 6, LSU will host Georgia, Arkansas (Jan. 13), South Carolina (Jan. 16), and Alabama (Jan. 19). The Tigers will close the month by hosting Texas Tech in the previously announced SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers will also host three consecutive Saturday games in February – Florida (Feb. 6), Tennessee (Feb. 13), and Auburn (Feb. 20).

The regular season is scheduled to conclude with a game on March 2 at home against Vanderbilt.

As announced earlier, the league will keep March 6 as an open date for games in case any conference contests need to rescheduled during the course of the year.

The SEC Tournament is again set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, March 10-14.

LSU will open 2020-21 with three games in Lincoln, Nebraska in a multi-team event (MTE) that will be scheduled for Nov. 25, 26, and 28. Opponents for those games will be announced in the days ahead.

LSU is still scheduled to participate in the Holiday Hoopsgiving games on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, against USF.

LSU will as usual play five teams in the league both home-and-away – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M, LSU’s other four league road games are at Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

2020-21 LSU Basketball Schedule(As of Friday, November 6, 2020):

NOVEMBER:

Wednesday, 25 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

Thursday, 26 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

Saturday 28, – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska

DECEMBER:

Sunday, 6 – Louisiana Tech – Baton Rouge

Saturday, 12 – vs. South Florida – Atlanta, Georgia (Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Wednesday, 16 – UNO – Baton Rouge

Saturday, 19 – North Texas – Baton Rouge

Tuesday, 22 – VCU – Baton Rouge

Tuesday, 29 – Texas A&M – Baton Rouge

JANUARY:

Saturday, 2 – at Florida – Gainesville, Florida

Wednesday,6 – Georgia – Baton Rouge

Saturday, 9 – at Missouri – Columbia, Missouri

Wednesday, 13 – Arkansas – Baton Rouge

Saturday, 16 – South Carolina – Baton Rouge

Tuesday 19 – Alabama – Baton Rouge

Saturday, 23 – at Kentucky — Lexington, Kentucky

Tuesday, 26 – at Texas A&M – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Saturday, 30 – Texas Tech – Baton Rouge (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY:

Wednesday, 3 – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Saturday, 6 – Florida – Baton Rouge

Wednesday, 10 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Mississippi

Saturday, 13 – Tennessee – Baton Rouge

Wednesday, 17 – at Ole Miss – Oxford, Mississippi

Saturday 20 – Auburn – Baton Rouge

Tuesday 23 – at Georgia – Athens, Georgia

Saturday, 27 – at Arkansas – Fayetteville, Arkansas

MARCH:

Tues. 2 – Vanderbilt – Baton Rouge

10-14: SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.