Networks cut away from President Trump’s White House address

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from President Donald Trump’s White House address Thursday, where he was stating that the election was being stolen from him.

Network anchors said they needed to correct falsehoods being disseminated by the president.

Pres. Trump was criticized by television anchors previously following his middle-of-the-night speech after Election Day, but they didn’t cut away from him at that time.

CNN and Fox News stuck with the president Thursday until the end. However, CNN’s Jake Tapper called it “pathetic,” and Anderson Cooper said Trump was “like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realizing his time was over.”

