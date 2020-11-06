NPSO: Montrose man arrested on sexual battery charges

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - A recent investigation by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives has led to the arrest of a south Natchitoches Parish man on sexual battery charges, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Shortly after 6:30 pm on Friday, October 23, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Bureau responded to the sexual battery of an employee at a south Natchitoches Parish convenience store.

The complaint focused on allegations of a man identified as Glen P. Russell entering the business and while there inappropriately touching a female employee of the business in a sexual manner.

Deputies arrived on scene speaking with the management, interviewed the victim, made sure the victim was safe then completed an offense report for investigative purposes.

Deputies then turned the case over to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Detectives began their investigation by reviewing business surveillance video, interviewing the victim and positively identifying the suspect identified as Glen P. Russell.

Detectives obtained sufficient evidence and probable cause during the investigation to obtain a criminal arrest warrant signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of Russell.

On October 29, at approximately 11:33 am, Glen Pierce Russell, 72, of the 1700 block of Bayou Derbonne Road, Montrose or 300 block of Sherwood Drive, Dry Prong, La. was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of sexual battery.

Russell has been released on a $25,000.00 bond set by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge pending his court appearance.

Detectives say while interviewing Russell he confessed to the act.

Deputy C. Haliburton was assisted by Detective D. Sowell in the investigation and arrest.

NPSO says, “We commend the store management for their responsible act of protecting their employee, seeing something was not right and reporting this unacceptable act to the NPSO.”

