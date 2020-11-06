Rapides Parish Library to build new Boyce Branch

The following information has been provided the Rapides Parish Library:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPL) - The Rapides Parish Library held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for the new Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch Library at 9:00 am on November 5. This project will make the ninth of ten Rapides Parish Library locations to be built or remodeled since 2008 in efforts to best meet the current needs of the growing and changing Rapides Parish community.

The new branch will be built on land graciously donated by the Wettermark family on Haywood B. Joiner St. in Boyce, LA near I-49. Project Architect Adam Grunzinger of Alliance Design Group described the plans for the new 5500 square foot building as encompassing elements that are reminiscent of the old Boyce High School, incorporating a sense of history and education in the architecture.

As Rapides Parish Library Board of Control President Linda McMahon stated, “The current Boyce Branch is beautiful, but the new one will be magnificent.” It will be a public facility that hosts meeting rooms, study rooms, enough space for children, teen, and adult programs and, most importantly, a facility that brings educational, informational, cultural, and entertainment opportunity to the community of Boyce and the communities that surround it.

Rapides Parish Library Director Celise Reech-Harper describes the Boyce Branch project as one that she happily adopted from former Director Laura-Ellen Ayres and former President of the Rapides Parish Library Board of Control Greg Walker; it is a project that she is delighted to see through because it is a signifier of hopeful vision, a beacon, a lighthouse for literacy for the people of Boyce and the whole of Rapides Parish.

District E Police Juror Rusty Wilder and Boyce Mayor Alma Moore expressed the excitement of Boyce community members and how beneficial the new Library will be for people of all ages.

The Rapides Parish Library staff look forward to continuing exemplary service and resources to all of our communities, through drive through, curbside, physical and virtual spaces.

