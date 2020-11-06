Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published: Nov. 6, 2020
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s Injury Report for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints placed DT Sheldon Rankins & CB Justin Hardee on the reserve/injured list and activated RB Ty Montgomery from the reserve/injured list.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|FP
