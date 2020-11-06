Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s Injury Report for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints placed DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ & CB ﻿Justin Hardee﻿ on the reserve/injured list and activated RB ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ from the reserve/injured list.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Drew Brees Right Shoulder LP LP FP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP FP FP WR Marquez Callaway Ankle LP FP FP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable G Nick Easton Concussion FP FP FP RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring FP

