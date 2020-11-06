Advertisement

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A general view during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
A general view during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday’s Injury Report for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints placed DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ & CB ﻿Justin Hardee﻿ on the reserve/injured list and activated RB ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ from the reserve/injured list.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
QBDrew BreesRight ShoulderLPLPFP
RBAlvin KamaraFootLPFPFP
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleLPFPFP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringLPLPFPQuestionable
GNick EastonConcussionFPFPFP
RBTy MontgomeryHamstringFP

