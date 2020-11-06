Advertisement

Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots and kills pregnant wife in Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home.

The shooting happened early Wednesday in Stuart and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was taken.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he had accidentally shot his wife. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Authorities said a 2-year-old child in the home at the time was not injured.

Broadcast outlet WPBF reported that the woman was six months pregnant, and that doctors were able to save the baby.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbers target Wilmore’s Food Mart on MacArthur Drive, APD searching for suspects
Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother
Live: Election Day 2020 Updates
Addressing the rise in armed robberies on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria
Menard temporarily moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 ‘spike’

Latest News

Man fatally shoots pregnant wife by mistake in Fla.
Trump continues to cast doubt on the vote counts, while Biden urges patience
The head of the Fed says a stimulus package would greatly benefit the COVID-19 ravaged economy
Trump predicts ‘lot of litigation’ in fight to keep his job