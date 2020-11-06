Southern WBB gears up for Jan 2. start date

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a long period of no basketball, the time has come where the Southern women’s basketball team can count the days until their season opener.

The Lady Jags were on a roll through the 2020 season until the SWAC tournament. They eliminated Prairie View to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament until their season came to a halt. At that point, they lost two key seniors, Brittany Rose and Jaden Towner, who helped them on the road there. It was crucial for them to fill those holes during that time to carry on into the 2021 season.

“I think we did a good job getting two students that can replace those two," head coach Charles Funchess said. “We have Tyeniesha Metcalf, who came from East Mississippi College. They have one of the strongest programs in Mississippi. We also have Jordan Aikens who is 6-foot-2 and can really shoot the basketball.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.