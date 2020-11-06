Advertisement

Student’s BB gun suspension prompts Louisiana law change

Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to change Louisiana’s student discipline laws in response to the suspension of a 9-year-old student because a teacher saw a BB gun in his bedroom during online classes.

The governor Friday signed the bill by Jennings Republican Rep. Troy Romero to give students and their families more options to appeal certain disciplinary decisions and to require schools to tweak their discipline policies for at-home, online instruction.

The measure passed unanimously by lawmakers in the special session that ended in October.

The new law will be named after Ka’Mauri Harrison. He’s the Jefferson Parish fourth-grader who was suspended.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addressing the rise in armed robberies on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria
Robbers target Wilmore’s Food Mart on MacArthur Drive, APD searching for suspects
Live: Election 2020 Updates
Investigation of alleged child abuse leads to arrest of Goldonna Police Chief, child’s mother & grandmother
Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

Latest News

Dr. Holcombe provides update on Cenla COVID cases
Interview: Joe Bishop - Pineville City Marshal's Race
Abbeville mother faces charge after minor son arrested again
Man arrested after 3-year-old shoots 6-year-old sibling in Ascension Parish