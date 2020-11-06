Student’s BB gun suspension prompts Louisiana law change

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to change Louisiana’s student discipline laws in response to the suspension of a 9-year-old student because a teacher saw a BB gun in his bedroom during online classes.

The governor Friday signed the bill by Jennings Republican Rep. Troy Romero to give students and their families more options to appeal certain disciplinary decisions and to require schools to tweak their discipline policies for at-home, online instruction.

The measure passed unanimously by lawmakers in the special session that ended in October.

The new law will be named after Ka’Mauri Harrison. He’s the Jefferson Parish fourth-grader who was suspended.

