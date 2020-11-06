USDA designates natural disaster areas

The following information has been provided by the USDA:

BATON ROUGE, La. (USDA) - Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) declared six parishes as contiguous natural disaster areas due to damage and losses caused by excessive rain and flooding. Those weather incidents occurred April 1 through June 30, 2020. This designation is based on multiple disasters that impacted 33 Mississippi counties as the primary disaster area.

In accordance with section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, those contiguous parishes are: Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Madison, Tensas and West Feliciana.

Strain said farmers and ranchers located in these parishes are eligible for low-interest emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible areas have 8 months from the disaster declaration date to apply for the emergency loans.

For more information, farmers and ranchers may contact their local parish FSA office or go to http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

