10th Annual Grace Race 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday November 7 Grace Christian School held their 10th Annual Grace Race which is a school fundraiser. Grace Race Director Brandi Roberts said that this is the second year Grace Race included a 10K run along with a 1 mile and 5K runs. Students and community members participated in the run. Roberts explained not only does Grace Race raise money for school needs, but it is a fun healthy community event.

“After what we’ve all been through with the schools closing and everybody trying to get back into just living everyday life,” Roberts said. “To bring everybody together from students, to faculty and staff, parents in the community, to come out and just fellowship with one other, and get back to running again.”

With previous events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic Roberts was pleased to see Grace Race happen.

“If you are a racer you like to run. Now to actually have a race where we can have them do the 5K and the 10K and be back on the course. So, I know that they are really excited to be back running again.”

Grace Christian School gave out door prizes and snacks. Jameson a fifth grader said it’s important for everyone to run to stay alive, “So they won’t die.” His advice to runners is, “Pace yourself.” Another Grace Race participant also agreed fitness is a necessity. “It’s important to me because so I can keep my fitness up,” Evan said. “I decided to come out today is because my cousin Jameson is here and because I wanted to participate in it. My favorite part is running with my friends.”

Grace Christian School presented awards to the top runners in each age group. According to Roberts about 360 people registered for Grace Race.

Roberts was thankful to Grace Race 2020′s corporate sponsors for their generosity in supporting Grace Christian School.

