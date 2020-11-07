5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the sixth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

West Ouachita 14 Pineville 32 Natchitoches Central 7 Parkway 30

4A Scores:

Leesville 63 Bolton 27 Tioga 43 Southwood 20 Peabody 28 DeRidder 29

3A Scores:

Buckeye 6 Jena 44

2A Scores:

Pickering 20 Rosepine 50 Marksville Canceled Holy Savior Menard Canceled Avoyelles 14 Bunkie 30 Vinton Canceled Oakdale Canceled Mangham 42 Ferriday 36

1A Scores:

Block 36 Montgomery 32 Logansport 45 St. Mary’s 46 DeQuincy 40 LaSalle 0

Post Game Show:

