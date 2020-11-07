5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the sixth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.
5A Scores:
|West Ouachita
|14
|Pineville
|32
|Natchitoches Central
|7
|Parkway
|30
4A Scores:
|Leesville
|63
|Bolton
|27
|Tioga
|43
|Southwood
|20
|Peabody
|28
|DeRidder
|29
2A Scores:
|Pickering
|20
|Rosepine
|50
|Marksville
|Canceled
|Holy Savior Menard
|Canceled
|Avoyelles
|14
|Bunkie
|30
|Vinton
|Canceled
|Oakdale
|Canceled
|Mangham
|42
|Ferriday
|36
1A Scores:
|Block
|36
|Montgomery
|32
|Logansport
|45
|St. Mary’s
|46
|DeQuincy
|40
|LaSalle
|0
Post Game Show:
