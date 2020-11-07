Advertisement

5th Quarter Week 6 Highlights

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jamarcus, Hutch and Corey breakdown the sixth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

West Ouachita14Pineville32
Natchitoches Central7Parkway30

4A Scores:

Leesville63Bolton27
Tioga43Southwood20
Peabody28DeRidder29

3A Scores:

Buckeye6Jena44

2A Scores:

Pickering20Rosepine50
MarksvilleCanceledHoly Savior MenardCanceled
Avoyelles14Bunkie30
VintonCanceledOakdaleCanceled
Mangham42Ferriday36

1A Scores:

Block36Montgomery32
Logansport45St. Mary’s46
DeQuincy40LaSalle0

Post Game Show:

