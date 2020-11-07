Advertisement

Mansura man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

Dalvin Warren
Dalvin Warren(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dalvin Warren, 55, is facing several charges following a complaint made in the Mansura area on Oct. 18.

APSO deputies and detectives investigated the complaint, and on Oct. 27, a warrant was issued for Warren’s arrest.

Warren faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

After his arrest, Warren was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail. His bond was set at $200,000, which he posted on Nov. 2 and was released.

