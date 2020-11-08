Adebutu’s 35 not enough in loss to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (LSUA Sports Information) - Jordan Adebutu’s 35 points were not enough as No. 13 LSUA fell on the road to Mobile 87-80 on Saturday at Pharr Gymnasium.

“Jordan had a great game, but no one can win a game by himself,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach Larry Cordaro said.

The 35 points were a career-high for Adebutu and it tied Brandon Moss for the third-highest scoring game in program history. Moss had his 35 against Our Lady of the Lake on Jan. 21, 2017.

“We played against some really good competition tonight and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Cordaro said. “It was a back-and-forth game until late when they went on a run and we weren’t able to respond.”

The Generals (1-1) led at halftime 41-39 on the strength of an Adebutu steal and fast-break dunk by Jevon Berry.

It was one of Berry’s three buckets on the game. The junior finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

LSUA jumped out to its biggest lead of the day with a 14-8 advantage, led by six from senior Brandon Ellis. That lead was erased quickly on a 12-0 run by the Rams (3-0) to turn a six-point deficit into a six-point lead. There were five ties and five lead changes in the opening period.

Whenever it looked like the Generals would start to pull away, Rams guard Logan Foutz kept it close. Foutz scored 22 of his team-high 26 points in the first half to keep it at a two-point Generals lead at the break.

Most of the game was played within a six-point window, but Mobile pulled away late in the contest. Following one of Adebutu’s seven triples on the evening, the Rams lead was cut to 66-64, but Mobile responded with a 9-0 run in 2:35 to give the hosts an 11-point lead with less than five minutes to play.

LSUA never cut it to below six the rest of the way.

Adebutu was the only Generals player to reach double figures. Dustin Roy and Devonte Snow each had nine. Snow’s nine came on three triples.

In addition to Foutz’s 26, RJ Kelly poured in 22 to go with a game-high 15 rebounds. Alan Lang scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a second Rams double-double.

Mobile dominated the glass, outrebounding LSUA 44-26, including 11 offensive.

“We have to work hard across the board to get better on both sides of the ball,” Cordaro said. “We will take this loss very seriously and learn from it.”

