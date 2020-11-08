Veterans Day event held in Fifth Ward

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Veterans Day event was held at the Veterans Memorial in Fifth Ward on the ground of Kramer Funeral Home as Veterans Day approaches.

It was held by the Moncla Knights of Columbus council 9418 and Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Local veterans and members of the public attended the event, along with representatives of the Cenla Honor Guard. Deacon Darrell Dubroc, from Our Lady of Lourdes Church, delivered the opening prayer. Pastor Keith Lamartiniere, from Fifth Ward Baptist Church, offered reflections and closing remarks.

Naomi Lamartiniere, an Air Force Veteran and member of the Cenla Honor Guard, served as the events guest speaker. She spoke about her service as a female in the military during the 70′s and the significance of the American Flag.

