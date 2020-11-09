Advertisement

Alabama moves up to No. 1 in both polls following Clemson loss; La.-Lafayette jumps back in to AP top 25

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - There is a new No. 1 team in both major college football polls after the previous top team in the land fell in a matchup featuring two teams ranked in the top five in the country.

Notre Dame was triumphant over Clemson, 47-40, in double overtime. The loss dropped the Tigers three notches, while the Fighting Irish jumped just one spot. The outcome also opened the door for Alabama to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide was on a bye week and will travel to Baton Rouge next weekend to face LSU in Tiger Stadium.

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns have moved back into the top 25 in the AP Poll.

AP POLL:

1. Alabama (6-0) [59 first-place votes]

2. Notre Dame (7-0) [2 first-place votes]

3. Ohio State (3-0) [1 first-place votes]

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (4-1)

7. Cincinnati (6-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Miami (6-1)

10. Indiana (3-0)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)

COACHES POLL:

1. Alabama (6-0) [55 first-place votes]

2. Notre Dame (7-0) [4 first-place votes]

3. Ohio State (3-0) [3 first-place votes]

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Florida (4-1)

6. Texas A&M (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (6-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Miami (6-1)

10. Indiana (3-0)

