Alabama moves up to No. 1 in both polls following Clemson loss; La.-Lafayette jumps back in to AP top 25
NEW YORK (WAFB) - There is a new No. 1 team in both major college football polls after the previous top team in the land fell in a matchup featuring two teams ranked in the top five in the country.
Notre Dame was triumphant over Clemson, 47-40, in double overtime. The loss dropped the Tigers three notches, while the Fighting Irish jumped just one spot. The outcome also opened the door for Alabama to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide was on a bye week and will travel to Baton Rouge next weekend to face LSU in Tiger Stadium.
The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns have moved back into the top 25 in the AP Poll.
AP POLL:
1. Alabama (6-0) [59 first-place votes]
2. Notre Dame (7-0) [2 first-place votes]
3. Ohio State (3-0) [1 first-place votes]
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (4-1)
7. Cincinnati (6-0)
8. BYU (8-0)
9. Miami (6-1)
10. Indiana (3-0)
25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)
COACHES POLL:
1. Alabama (6-0) [55 first-place votes]
2. Notre Dame (7-0) [4 first-place votes]
3. Ohio State (3-0) [3 first-place votes]
4. Clemson (7-1)
5. Florida (4-1)
6. Texas A&M (5-1)
7. Cincinnati (6-0)
8. BYU (8-0)
9. Miami (6-1)
10. Indiana (3-0)
