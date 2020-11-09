Alabama moves up to No. 1 in both polls following Clemson loss; La.-Lafayette jumps back in to AP top 25

NEW YORK (WAFB) - There is a new No. 1 team in both major college football polls after the previous top team in the land fell in a matchup featuring two teams ranked in the top five in the country.

Notre Dame was triumphant over Clemson, 47-40, in double overtime. The loss dropped the Tigers three notches, while the Fighting Irish jumped just one spot. The outcome also opened the door for Alabama to move up to No. 1 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide was on a bye week and will travel to Baton Rouge next weekend to face LSU in Tiger Stadium.

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns have moved back into the top 25 in the AP Poll.

AP POLL:

1. Alabama (6-0) [59 first-place votes]

2. Notre Dame (7-0) [2 first-place votes]

3. Ohio State (3-0) [1 first-place votes]

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (4-1)

7. Cincinnati (6-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Miami (6-1)

10. Indiana (3-0)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1)

COACHES POLL:

1. Alabama (6-0) [55 first-place votes]

2. Notre Dame (7-0) [4 first-place votes]

3. Ohio State (3-0) [3 first-place votes]

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Florida (4-1)

6. Texas A&M (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (6-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Miami (6-1)

10. Indiana (3-0)

