APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2900 block of 3rd Street at approximately 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

