Brees torches the Bucs with 4 TD passes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints (6-2) swept their regular-season series against Tampa Bay in convincing fashion, disposing of the Bucs (6-3), 38-3.

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes in the contest. His fourth TD pass of the night gave him 564 career touchdown passes. Three more than Tom Brady.

Brees finished the contest going 26-of-32 passing, for 222 yards, four TD passes.

Brady finished 22-of-38 passing, 209 yards, with three interceptions.

Brady has thrown seven interceptions this season. Five of those picks were registered by the Saints.

Brees threw two touchdowns in the first quarter. No. 9 found Tre’Quan Smith for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Black and Gold a 7-0 advantage. Career TD pass No. 562 went to the rookie, Adam Trautman. The rookie’s first touchdown reception upped the Saints lead to 14-0.

His third touchdown pass of the night, this one in the second quarter, went to Emmanuel Sanders for a 12-yard score. Sanders TD made the score, 21-0.

The final touchdown of the first half came courtesy of an Alvin Kamara 1-yard touchdown run.

Brees’s final touchdown pass on the night went to veteran tight end, Josh Hill. The 3-yard connection made the score, 38-0.

