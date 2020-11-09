Advertisement

FEMA: Don’t pay company demanding pay for Blue Roof tarps

Blue tarps cover houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake...
Blue tarps cover houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.(STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is letting homeowners know that its Operation Blue Roof is free, and they should let authorities know if any company tries to make them pay.

FEMA spokesman Manuel Broussard says homeowners in southwest Louisiana have reported that a subcontractor has sent a letter threatening to put a lien on their homes if they don’t pay. He says the Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis has sent the company a letter ordering it to stop.

FEMA says homeowners who get letters requesting payment for the FEMA program can forward them to roe-callcenter@usace.army.mil.

