Fifth graders learn how to retire a flag at Cherokee Elementary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In honor of Veterans Day, fifth-graders at one local school learned how to retire a flag Monday morning.

A few weeks ago, Chester Gatlin, the School Resource Officer at Cherokee Elementary, noticed the flag hanging outside was a little worn and discolored. He challenged the fifth-grade class to research how to properly retire an old, weathered, worn or torn flag.

At a ceremony Monday morning, the Marine ROTC unit of Alexandria High School assisted the fifth-graders with retiring the old flag and hanging up a brand new one donated by Senator Bill Cassidy’s office.

Fifth-grader Ja’nya Gray says the flag means something special to her and her classmates.

“We’ve had the flag since I was in Kindergarten so it’s a really special representation of our school, which is very important because it means a lot to us. It’s actually kind of hurtful and emotional to be retiring it, but we’re happy to get a new flag.”

Gatlin says he tasked students with learning more about the flag so they could learn the significance of what the flag stands for.

“My whole reasoning behind inspiring these kids to look further into what the flag means is that in today’s world and the political atmosphere we’re dealing with, a lot of this has been taken for granted and we don’t need to let our history die on the vine. At this point, if we get 5 or 6, 1 or 2 kids that’ll look further into this and let this inspire them to be better people and tell other children what they learned about in this process, then we’ve done our job.”

At the request of Senator Bill Cassidy, the flag was flown over the state capitol in honor of Cherokee Elementary.

Due to COVID-19, the school can’t have their normal Veterans Day program on Wednesday.

