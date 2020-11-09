Free crisis counseling available for Delta and Laura survivors

The following information has been provided by FEMA:

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) - Free counseling services offered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help those dealing with stress caused by Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

Call 800-985-5990 (TTY 800-846-8517) or text TalkWithUs (Spanish-speakers text: Hablanos) to 66746 to be immediately connected with a professional counselor who will help callers through disaster-related emotional distress. This toll-free, multilingual and confidential free service is available to everyone in the state.

In the weeks and months after disaster strikes, the path to recovery can pose many uncertainties and cause stress and anxiety. Stress symptoms may include sleeping more or less than normal, fatigue, hopelessness or loss of appetite.

SAMHSA can make referrals to local resources for follow-up care and support. The Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program is funded through FEMA and administered by SAMSHA. The program is managed by the Louisiana State Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Behavioral Health.

Another resource for assistance is VIA LINK, the agency in Louisiana which provides crisis counseling. These counselors are available 24 hours a day to provide crisis counseling and information and referrals to programs that can help with needs such as food, shelter, medical care, financial assistance, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, senior services, childcare and more dial 211 or 800-749-2673 or visit https://vialink.org/

Other Crisis Counseling Resources:

The Keep Calm Through COVID crisis phone line provides trained, compassionate counselors to support Louisianans through this difficult time. Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with information and service coordination, linking callers to mental health and substance abuse counseling services. This service is available to the public at no charge. The Keep Calm Through COVID hotline is 866-310-7977. All calls are confidential.

Domestic Violence Louisiana Hotline is 888-411-1333. This hotline is the federally designated statewide coalition of shelters, nonresidential programs and individuals working to end domestic violence in Louisiana. You may also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Veterans, service members and their family and friends may call the Veterans Crisis line 800-273-8255, text 838255 or visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Free suicide prevention counseling is available to anyone. Visit suicidehotlines.com/louisiana.html

For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559 Or, follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6

