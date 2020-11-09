Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Grant Parish School Superintendent Paxton Teddlie has announced that two Grant Parish schools will be moving to a virtual format following COVID-19 positive cases.

“Grant High and Grant Junior High school will be placed on a virtual setting starting this afternoon for precautionary reasons. Due to a small number of positive students and the close contacts associated with those, I feel that this is the most reasonable choice at this time. Students will return to face to face instruction after the Thanksgiving holidays. Each school will let parents/guardians know of their individual school plans for virtual instruction and other preparations. Thank you for your understanding.”