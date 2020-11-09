Advertisement

Indians and Dragons duel for District named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BALL La. (KALB) - The game between the DeRidder Dragons and the Tioga Indians has been selected as the Week 7 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

This matchup could very well be for the District 3-4A Championship as Tioga is 2-0 in district play, and DeRidder is 1-0 in district play.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Tioga’s matchup with DeRidder collected 43% of the votes, which beat the Peabody/Bolton game that totaled 29% of the votes.

Tioga comes into the game at 4-1 after beating Southwood on Friday while DeRidder is 2-1 after beating Peabody.

Kickoff for the Tioga/DeRidder game will be 7:00 p.m. at Tumey-Ingram Field in Ball, La.

