Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a new arrest last month for Kayla Giles, where she and another woman are accused of using the identities of more than two dozen people to fraudulently obtain about $300,000 in unemployment benefits, Judge Greg Beard has set a new bond in her second degree murder and obstruction of justice case.

Giles is the Alexandria woman charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband Thomas Coutee, Jr. in a Walmart parking lot.

The new bond is $1.5 million for second degree murder and $500,000 for obstruction of justice. If she makes bond, the same bond conditions as before apply.

