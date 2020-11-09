Advertisement

Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles

Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office and AP)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a new arrest last month for Kayla Giles, where she and another woman are accused of using the identities of more than two dozen people to fraudulently obtain about $300,000 in unemployment benefits, Judge Greg Beard has set a new bond in her second degree murder and obstruction of justice case.

Giles is the Alexandria woman charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband Thomas Coutee, Jr. in a Walmart parking lot.

The new bond is $1.5 million for second degree murder and $500,000 for obstruction of justice. If she makes bond, the same bond conditions as before apply.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kayla Giles arrested, accused of identity theft, benefits fraud

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Dalvin Warren
Mansura man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
Bridgette Eldridge
Alexandria woman arrested for shooting on Marlene Street

Latest News

FEMA will assist Cenla property owners with repairs in exchange for renting to Hurricane Laura survivors
LOCAL PASTOR VSV-Sunday Nightside- 11/08/20
Local Pastor and Veteran honored for years of service
PROTEMP STAFFING 11/9/20
PROTEMP STAFFING 11/9/20
PLEDGE KIDS 11-9-20
PLEDGE KIDS 11-9-20