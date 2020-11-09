Advertisement

Local Pastor and Veteran honored for years of service

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Pastor Joseph Martin Jr. and his family have served Second Union Missionary Baptist Church for 19 years now.

During the ceremony Pastor Martin was honored by members of the church for his service. Along with other roles he plays in the community, like serving as Senior Marine Corps. Instructor for the ROTC program at Alexandria Senior High School for 20 years. And, his 28 year service in the military as a Marine.

