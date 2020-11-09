Louisiana Association of Educators names executive director

BATON ROUGE, La. (LAE) - The Louisiana Association of Educators (LAE) announced teacher and public school activist, Dr. Craig Carter, NBCT, has been named as the association’s executive director.

The 20-year, award-winning, National Board Certified teacher has experience in union organizing, with a doctoral degree in education administration. He has been serving as LAE’s Director of Membership Growth and Organizing for the past two years.

“I am honored and humbled to continue my work in Louisiana, supporting the incredible school employees across the state,” Dr. Carter said. “There’s much work to be done and I’m prepared to take on the challenge,” he said. “I’m ready to continue raising LAE’s status as a leading organization that supports its members and most of all, the school children of Louisiana.”

LAE President Dr. Tia Mills expressed her excitement about association members' selection of Dr. Carter to lead staff work.

“The LAE staff has had an opportunity to work with Dr. Carter and experience his leadership, firsthand. He is dedicated; he is motivated; but most importantly, he is an unwavering advocate for his fellow educators,” she said. “Our members are thrilled to have him lead the association in this exciting stage of growth. I’m excited about the optimism and energy he brings to the organization and I can’t wait to see where we can go under his leadership.”

As LAE’s Director of Membership Growth and Organizing, Dr. Carter has attended state board of education meetings, lobbied lawmakers during annual legislative and political gatherings, but most importantly, he spent time traveling across the state to support association members in their union work. He works closely with LAE’s staff to assist local presidents in their planning efforts on significant association efforts, including general member engagement, school board meetings, and press events. Additionally, he aides in local advocacy issues and examines local school district policies to help members address issues in their respective districts.

In his role as executive director, Dr. Carter’s duties will include overseeing the association’s budget, setting strategic goals, directing staff assignments, and implementing strategic plans directed by the LAE Board of Directors. Dr. Carter says his immediate focuses will be continuing to motivate and nurture staff work in his efforts to empower local educators to have a voice in local education policy decisions.

“LAE’s members' needs are unique in each of Louisiana’s 70 school districts. Because of this, one of my top priorities will be to continue my regular travels across the state in order to provide local leaders with support in their efforts to best serve their local constituencies.”

Dr. Carter is a native of Paducah Kentucky, where he taught science and gifted education in the state’s public school system for nine years. He was named Kentucky Science Teacher of the Year in 2006. He later attended and graduated from Harvard Law School’s Trade Union Program in 2016. For more information, please contact LAE Administrative Assistant Minette Carpenter at mcarpenter@lae.org.

