LSUA’s Adebutu named RRAC’s Play of the Week

Jordan Adebutu of LSU Alexandria (La.) was named the RRAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance over the dates of Nov. 2-8(Source: LSUA Sports Information)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Tx. (Red River Athletic Conference) – Jordan Adebutu of LSU Alexandria (La.) was named the RRAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance over the dates of Nov. 2-8. This is the conference’s second weekly award for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.

Adebutu averaged 31.0 points per game in a 1-1 start to the season for the Generals. The senior guard made 21-of-38 field goal attempts including 12-of-22 from three-point range for the week. Adebutu scored 27 points in a 108-89 win over Dallas Christian College (Texas). The native of Baton Rouge, La., also notched 35 points with seven three-pointers in an 87-80 loss to the University of Mobile (Ala.). He was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in the two games for the 13th-ranked Generals.

Copyright 2020 Red River Athletic Conference. All rights reserved.

