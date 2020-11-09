LSUA’s Adebutu named RRAC’s Play of the Week

WACO, Tx. (Red River Athletic Conference) – Jordan Adebutu of LSU Alexandria (La.) was named the RRAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance over the dates of Nov. 2-8. This is the conference’s second weekly award for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.

Adebutu averaged 31.0 points per game in a 1-1 start to the season for the Generals. The senior guard made 21-of-38 field goal attempts including 12-of-22 from three-point range for the week. Adebutu scored 27 points in a 108-89 win over Dallas Christian College (Texas). The native of Baton Rouge, La., also notched 35 points with seven three-pointers in an 87-80 loss to the University of Mobile (Ala.). He was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in the two games for the 13th-ranked Generals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Red River Athletic Conference. All rights reserved.