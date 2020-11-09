Advertisement

New Orleans to allow bars to open at 25% capacity

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — This week, New Orleans will allow bars to open at 25% of their indoor capacity as it further eases restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the plans Monday.

Other changes include an increase in the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings from 50 to 100. At outdoor gatherings, it goes from 100 to 150. The changes begin Wednesday.

Officials also said they’re making plans for distribution of a vaccine, once one becomes available.

The announcements came after Cantrell harshly criticized organizers of a weekend religious music event in the French Quarter. She said organizers didn’t comply with city guidelines and face possible legal action.

