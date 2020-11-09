Nonprofits caring for other nonprofits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Re//Defined and Evergreen Life Services partnered together to help the community, and one employee says it’s an example of community support and partnerships at its best.

Curtis Lewis is the founder and chairman of Re//Defined, which is an organization focused on community development.

“So our community pantry serves any individual or family in need of basic necessities [like] clothes, shoes, [and] hygiene products,” Lewis said.

Friday evening, Lewis gave a bucket full of items to another nonprofit called Evergreen Life Services, which is another nonprofit that aims to help with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We also have divisions in Southwest Louisiana,” Mitzi LaSalle, the director of donor relations for Evergreen Life Services, said. “That’s the Lake Charles and Sulphur area, and both of our offices there and all of the community homes were affected.”

Those facilities took an extensive amount of damage from Hurricane Laura and Delta. Now they’re trying to get back on their feet, and Re//Defined’s donation will be a big help.

“I do want to thank Re//Defined and the entire group,” LaSalle said.

