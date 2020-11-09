Several LSU football players test positive for COVID-19, ‘high number’ in quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several players on the LSU football team, including starters, have tested positive for COVID-19 and a “high number” are currently quarantining, head coach Ed Orgeron announced during a news conference Monday, Nov. 9.

“I can tell you that we do have players that have COVID, and we do have some players that are quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers. I’m going to let the doctors take care of all of that. We’re focused on playing Alabama Saturday night. It will be a great challenge for us,” Orgeron said.

LSU is currently scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium.

Orgeron said he learned about players contracting COVID-19 on either Tuesday, Nov. 3, or Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“We’re worried about the guys that are sick and their safety. There’s no question. But the numbers are high with the quarantine. And that’s where you get into some low numbers. You put the COVID plus the quarantine,” Orgeron said.

When asked by a reporter if the situation with COVID-19 positive players was dire enough to consider applying for a postponement of the game Orgeron said he would leave that decision up to team doctors and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodard.

“Right now we’re planning on playing Alabama,” he said.

Orgeron said he has developed a game plan for Saturday’s game to cope with the loss of players due to COVID-19. He also said he would know by Wednesday, Nov. 11 if the game would be postponed or go on as previously scheduled.

“When they tell me we’re at a certain number or something like that, we can play or we can’t play, I think that’s up to the league [Southeastern Conference] and Scott.,” Orgeron said.

A game between LSU’s two SEC West rivals, Auburn and Mississippi State, scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to several COVID-19 cases within the Mississippi State football program, Southeastern Conference officials announced Monday.

LSU’s Oct. 14 matchup with Flordia was postponed due to an outbreak in the Florida football program.

