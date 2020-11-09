Advertisement

Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Dalvin Warren
Mansura man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Bridgette Eldridge
Alexandria woman arrested for shooting on Marlene Street

Latest News

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
LIVE: Biden meets with coronavirus advisory board
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
President-elect Joe Biden announced his coronavirus advisory board on Monday.
Biden turns to coronavirus response, names advisory board
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective