What to know about the runoff election in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Even though the presidential election has been decided, there are many elections that are now in a runoff, especially in Central Louisiana.

The runoff election date is scheduled for Dec. 5 and residents will have six days before the election to early vote.

Early voting at the Rapides Parish Courthouse will begin on Nov. 20 and will continue until Nov. 21. The voting site is closed on Sundays but will open back up from Nov. 23-25. The office will again close on Nov. 26 and 27 because of the Thanksgiving holidays. The last day to early vote will be Nov. 28.

Residents will also be able to request a mail-in ballot for the runoff election and for those 65 years and older, they will automatically get sent one once the registrar of voters receives them. To request a mail-in ballot, voters should contact their parish’s registrar of voters' office. They will have until Dec. 4, which is one day before the election, to turn their mail-in ballots in.

Lin Stewart with the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters isn’t expecting the same amount of voters as compared to the Nov. 3 election, but she is still hoping for a good turnout.

Stewart said, “This election there will probably be fewer votes. It was a presidential election so that’s only every four years. You’re gonna get that amount of early voters. But we still are hoping people will get out.”

Some of the races that will appear on the ballot in Rapides Parish include the Pineville City Marshall race, three positions on the Alexandria City Council, and the race for the 5th Congressional District.

“Local politics is alive and well in Central Louisiana. People want to vote, and I believe we will still have a good turnout,” said Stewart.

For residents voting in person, they will still be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the voting site. The voting machines will also be cleaned between each voter

