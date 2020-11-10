Advertisement

Grant Cougars regular season potentially canceled due to contact tracing

The Grant Cougars’ football game with General Trass scheduled for Friday, November 13 has been...
The Grant Cougars’ football game with General Trass scheduled for Friday, November 13 has been canceled due to contact tracing.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars’ football game with General Trass scheduled for Friday, November 13 has been canceled due to contact tracing.

According to Cougars head coach Dillon Barrett, the superintendent made a decision to have students use virtual learning and as a result, the team has been placed into quarantine for a two week period.

This also means that their game with Buckeye scheduled for Friday, November 20 could potentially not be played.

If the Cougars were to make the playoffs, they would return for a first round playoff game.

Grant (3-3) current sits at 25 in the power ratings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
FILE: Grant High School
Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
What to know about the runoff election in Central Louisiana

Latest News

Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a...
West Monroe and Ouachita cancel games with Pineville due to COVID-19
Pineville Rebels head coach Darin Moore said that all week he’ll be preaching the story of...
Pineville taking ‘David and Goliath’ approach ahead of game with West Monroe
Indians and Dragons duel for District named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Indians and Dragons duel for District named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Pineville taking ‘David and Goliath’ approach ahead of game with West Monroe
Pineville taking ‘David and Goliath’ approach ahead of game with West Monroe