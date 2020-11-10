Grant Cougars regular season potentially canceled due to contact tracing

GRANT La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars’ football game with General Trass scheduled for Friday, November 13 has been canceled due to contact tracing.

According to Cougars head coach Dillon Barrett, the superintendent made a decision to have students use virtual learning and as a result, the team has been placed into quarantine for a two week period.

This also means that their game with Buckeye scheduled for Friday, November 20 could potentially not be played.

If the Cougars were to make the playoffs, they would return for a first round playoff game.

Grant (3-3) current sits at 25 in the power ratings.

