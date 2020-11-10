Advertisement

Kevin Costner-led “Let Him Go” tops box office

In this image released by Focus Features, Diane Lane, left, and Kevin Costner appear in a scene...
In this image released by Focus Features, Diane Lane, left, and Kevin Costner appear in a scene from "Let Him Go."(Kimberley French | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - “Let Him Go” won the top spot at the box office this weekend, with a mere 4.1 million dollars in ticket sales.

The film stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a couple that sets out to find their grandson after their son’s death.

The horror film “Come Play” is number two for sales and Robert De Niro’s movie “War with Grandpa” is number three.

Without the pandemic, the charts would likely look a lot different.

MarketWatch reports this was supposed to have been the opening weekend for Marvel’s “Black Widow” movie, but that has been pushed back to May of 2021.

