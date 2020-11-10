Kevin Costner-led “Let Him Go” tops box office

(CNN) - “Let Him Go” won the top spot at the box office this weekend, with a mere 4.1 million dollars in ticket sales.

The film stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a couple that sets out to find their grandson after their son’s death.

The horror film “Come Play” is number two for sales and Robert De Niro’s movie “War with Grandpa” is number three.

Without the pandemic, the charts would likely look a lot different.

MarketWatch reports this was supposed to have been the opening weekend for Marvel’s “Black Widow” movie, but that has been pushed back to May of 2021.

