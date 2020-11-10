Lady Demons announce 2020-21 schedule

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – A national powerhouse and back-loaded conference home slate highlight the 2020-21 Northwestern State women’s basketball schedule.

The Lady Demons begin their first year under head coach Anna Nimz with a pair of Power Five opponents. NSU takes on Ole Miss on opening day (Nov. 25) and then heads to perennial power Baylor the day after Thanksgiving.

“We have a tough start to the season, but we are anxious to get on the court,” Nimz said. “Overall, we play a very tough preseason. We will be challenged in every way, but we’re excited to take on that challenge.”

Following a quick trip to Grambling on Dec. 4, NSU plays three of its next four games inside Prather Coliseum, including former Southland Conference rival UL Monroe on Dec. 12. The final game in that stretch against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 20 ushers in a month-long road swing that rings in the new year and SLC play.

The Lady Demons finish 2020 at Texas A&M (Dec. 28) and start 2021 with four straight SLC road games, playing seven of their eight contests during the month of January away from home.

For the 20-21 season the SLC moved to a 16-game conference schedule with eight home-and-home series throughout the year.

In January alone, NSU travels to Houston Baptist (Jan. 2), Incarnate Word (Jan. 6), McNeese (Jan. 9), Nicholls (Jan. 13), Southeastern La. (Jan. 23), New Orleans (Jan. 27) and Central Arkansas (Jan. 30).

The sole home game during the month of January comes on the 20th with preseason SLC favorite Stephen F. Austin.

“With COVID-19 our conference schedule looks different than it has in years past, but as we all know 2020 is about being flexible,” Nimz said. "We play the majority of our early conferences games on the road but are fortunate to end the regular season at home.

“This season is bound to have its ups and downs, but our staff and players are excited to continue to grow together and create an environment of love, discipline and high standards.”

The flipped schedule gives NSU seven of their final eight games at home starting with a four-game stand Feb. 6 - 17 and a three-game set to end the regular season Feb. 27 through March 6.

During the final home-laden stretch, four dates correspond with the NSU men giving Demon fans ample opportunity to catch both teams in action. Doubleheader home games are set for Houston Baptist (Feb. 6), McNeese (Feb. 13), Southeastern La. (Feb. 27) and Central Arkansas (March 6).

The 2021 Southland Conference Tournament is set for March 11-14 at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Live coverage of NSU women’s basketball can be heard all season on 92.3 FM The Fox in Natchitoches and streaming online at nsudemons.com or through the NSU athletics mobile app.

Individual game and season ticket packages are available now by visiting the NSU ticket office, calling 318-357-4268 or going to www.nsutickets.com.

The 2020-21 schedule is subject to change throughout the season. Dependent upon COVID testing and safety protocols, there are built-in open dates on Jan. 16, Feb. 3 and Feb. 20 in case of game postponements.

For the latest on Lady Demon basketball, follow @NSUDemonsWBB on Twitter or like Northwestern State women’s basketball on Facebook.

2020-21 NSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

WED Nov. 25 at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss

FRI Nov. 27 at Baylor Waco, Texas

FRI Dec. 4 at Grambling Grambling, La.

WED Dec. 9 LeTourneau HOME

SAT Dec. 12 UL Monroe HOME

TUES Dec. 15 at UTSA San Antonio, Texas

SUN Dec. 20 Mississippi Valley State HOME

MON Dec. 28 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas

SAT Jan. 2 *at Houston Baptist Houston, Texas

WED Jan. 6 *at Incarnate Word San Antonio, Texas

SAT Jan. 9 *at McNeese Lake Charles, La.

WED Jan. 13 *at Nicholls Thibodaux, La.

WED Jan. 20 *Stephen F. Austin HOME

SAT Jan. 23 *at Southeastern La. Hammond, La.

WED Jan. 27 *at New Orleans New Orleans, La.

SAT Jan. 30 *at Central Arkansas Conway, Ark.

SAT Feb. 6 *Houston Baptist HOME

WED Feb. 10 *Incarnate Word HOME

SAT Feb. 13 *McNeese HOME

WED Feb. 17 *Nicholls HOME

WED Feb. 24 *at Stephen F. Austin Nacogdoches, Texas

SAT Feb. 27 *Southeastern La. HOME

WED March 3 *New Orleans HOME

SAT March 6 *Central Arkansas HOME

March 10-14 SLC Tournament Katy, Texas

*Southland Conference game

