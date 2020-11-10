Advertisement

Lady Demons announce 2020-21 schedule

First-year head coach Anna Nimz directs practice and sophomore guard Tristen Washington.
First-year head coach Anna Nimz directs practice and sophomore guard Tristen Washington.(Photo Credit: Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – A national powerhouse and back-loaded conference home slate highlight the 2020-21 Northwestern State women’s basketball schedule.

The Lady Demons begin their first year under head coach Anna Nimz with a pair of Power Five opponents. NSU takes on Ole Miss on opening day (Nov. 25) and then heads to perennial power Baylor the day after Thanksgiving.

“We have a tough start to the season, but we are anxious to get on the court,” Nimz said. “Overall, we play a very tough preseason. We will be challenged in every way, but we’re excited to take on that challenge.”

Following a quick trip to Grambling on Dec. 4, NSU plays three of its next four games inside Prather Coliseum, including former Southland Conference rival UL Monroe on Dec. 12. The final game in that stretch against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 20 ushers in a month-long road swing that rings in the new year and SLC play.

The Lady Demons finish 2020 at Texas A&M (Dec. 28) and start 2021 with four straight SLC road games, playing seven of their eight contests during the month of January away from home.

For the 20-21 season the SLC moved to a 16-game conference schedule with eight home-and-home series throughout the year.

In January alone, NSU travels to Houston Baptist (Jan. 2), Incarnate Word (Jan. 6), McNeese (Jan. 9), Nicholls (Jan. 13), Southeastern La. (Jan. 23), New Orleans (Jan. 27) and Central Arkansas (Jan. 30).

The sole home game during the month of January comes on the 20th with preseason SLC favorite Stephen F. Austin.

“With COVID-19 our conference schedule looks different than it has in years past, but as we all know 2020 is about being flexible,” Nimz said. "We play the majority of our early conferences games on the road but are fortunate to end the regular season at home.

“This season is bound to have its ups and downs, but our staff and players are excited to continue to grow together and create an environment of love, discipline and high standards.”

The flipped schedule gives NSU seven of their final eight games at home starting with a four-game stand Feb. 6 - 17 and a three-game set to end the regular season Feb. 27 through March 6.

During the final home-laden stretch, four dates correspond with the NSU men giving Demon fans ample opportunity to catch both teams in action. Doubleheader home games are set for Houston Baptist (Feb. 6), McNeese (Feb. 13), Southeastern La. (Feb. 27) and Central Arkansas (March 6).

The 2021 Southland Conference Tournament is set for March 11-14 at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Live coverage of NSU women’s basketball can be heard all season on 92.3 FM The Fox in Natchitoches and streaming online at nsudemons.com or through the NSU athletics mobile app.

Individual game and season ticket packages are available now by visiting the NSU ticket office, calling 318-357-4268 or going to www.nsutickets.com.

The 2020-21 schedule is subject to change throughout the season. Dependent upon COVID testing and safety protocols, there are built-in open dates on Jan. 16, Feb. 3 and Feb. 20 in case of game postponements.

For the latest on Lady Demon basketball, follow @NSUDemonsWBB on Twitter or like Northwestern State women’s basketball on Facebook.

2020-21 NSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

WED    Nov. 25            at Ole Miss                              Oxford, Miss

FRI       Nov. 27            at Baylor                                 Waco, Texas

FRI       Dec. 4              at Grambling                           Grambling, La.

WED    Dec. 9              LeTourneau                             HOME

SAT      Dec. 12            UL Monroe                              HOME

TUES    Dec. 15            at UTSA                                   San Antonio, Texas

SUN     Dec. 20            Mississippi Valley State          HOME

MON   Dec. 28            at Texas A&M                         College Station, Texas

SAT      Jan. 2               *at Houston Baptist                Houston, Texas

WED    Jan. 6               *at Incarnate Word                San Antonio, Texas

SAT      Jan. 9               *at McNeese                           Lake Charles, La.

WED    Jan. 13             *at Nicholls                             Thibodaux, La.

WED    Jan. 20             *Stephen F. Austin                  HOME

SAT      Jan. 23             *at Southeastern La.               Hammond, La.

WED    Jan. 27             *at New Orleans                     New Orleans, La.

SAT      Jan. 30             *at Central Arkansas               Conway, Ark.

SAT      Feb. 6              *Houston Baptist                    HOME

WED    Feb. 10 *Incarnate Word                    HOME

SAT      Feb. 13 *McNeese                               HOME

WED    Feb. 17 *Nicholls                                 HOME

WED    Feb. 24            *at Stephen F. Austin             Nacogdoches, Texas

SAT      Feb. 27 *Southeastern La.                   HOME

WED    March 3           *New Orleans                         HOME

SAT      March 6           *Central Arkansas                   HOME

March 10-14   SLC Tournament                     Katy, Texas

*Southland Conference game

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
FILE: Grant High School
Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine...
LHSAA’s Bonine talks COVID and high school sports latest
LHSAA’s Bonine talks COVID and high school sports latest
LHSAA’s Bonine talks COVID and high school sports latest
The LSUA General women’s basketball team is slated to play their second game of the season on...
LIVESTREAM: LSUA Generals face Loyola on the road
FOX 8 Sports confirms the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the...
LSU-Alabama postponed due to COVID outbreak with the Tigers