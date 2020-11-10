Louisiana State Police urging drivers to adhere to the state’s ‘Move Over’ law

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As part of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, public safety officials from across the state are partnering to bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move-Over” law.

The law applies to all vehicles parked on or near the highway with flashing hazard or emergency lights including private citizens' vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility or construction workers, and DOTD personnel.

Louisiana Master State Trooper Michael Reichardt said hundreds of emergency responders are injured or killed while responding to incidents on roadways.

“It happens all the time unfortunately and that’s the biggest thing is our safety and your safety if you’re on the shoulder on the road,” Reichardt said.

Reichardt said adhering to the law is important to ensure the safety of everyone on our highways.

“We all have families and that’s our main goal is to go home safely every day and that should be your goal regardless of what job you have is to go to your work place, do your job to the best of ability and go home to your family every night. So, that’s our goal any way and that should be everybody’s goal to do it as safely as possible,” Reichardt said.

Reichardt is also reminding people to wear their seatbelt as a part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

According to the latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study, seatbelts saved almost 15,000 lives in 2017.

“The seatbelt is probably is probably the least expensive thing in your car but it’s the most important thing in your car,” Reichardt said.

In 2018, nearly half of the 22,697 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were unbuckled – 52% of male passenger vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt, as compared to 39% of women. According to the National Occupant Protection Use Survey, seat belt use continued to be lower for males (87.7%) than females (92.0%) in 2018.

This year’s enforcement mobilization will be kicked off by the Border to Border initiative, a one-day national seat belt awareness event coordinated by participating States on November 16.

